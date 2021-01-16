The ribbon is cut on new ice rink shed in Dallas Center

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

The ice rink and ice rink shed are officially open in the heart of Dallas Center at Heritage Park. The open house and ribbon cutting took place on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Ice skates were loaned out to families from the shed to enjoy the junior Olympic sized ice rink. Marshmallows for S’mores were roasted over the fire pit that Derick Whited donated to the community as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Ice Rink Shed

Bringing the ice rink shed to Dallas Center was a team effort. Bob King is the Dallas Center Rotary Club’s project co-chair, along with Bob German. King is also on the Dallas Center Parks and Recreation Board and Chair of the Healthy Hometown Group.

“We built the ice rink in 2019 and the shed, which is similar to our city roller skating shed, seemed [like] a logical addition,” King said.

The Rotary Club took the initiative to seek grants to help fund the shed. King shared they had excellent support from many groups and the community helped with their fundraising.

Mary Ireland, current Rotary president, Matt Ellerman, last year’s president and Mary Werch, chair of the parks and rec board, were also involved in raising money and obtaining the support of the city council and public works staff.

“Zach Funk, a local man who runs Sun Rise Sheds, helped us design the shed,” King said.

Funk built the shed in September 2020 and donated the labor for delivering/moving the shed onto the concrete base.

“The skate house is permanent, fully insulated and tight enough to repel rodents and insects,” King said.

The city’s public works staff leveled the ground, poured the cement base, wired the shed and installed the door.

“The Dallas Center Rotary raised $9,000 in grants from the Dallas County Foundation, the Rotary International District 6000 Foundation and local fundraisers,” King said.

The Rotary Club donated the labor and materials for the shed’s interior. The City of Dallas Center funded the concrete pad and electrical work.

The shed is a 10’ by 15’ blue shed. It has 7’ walls, electricity, heat and lights. It also has an 8’ x 10’ porch. Its interior walls are lined with rows of foot long movable pegs to hold the skates and a solid table.

“It will be open when the ice is in good shape and we have staff or volunteers to manage the shed,” King said. “We hope to have a street light over the ice for use at night, but we are still awaiting the completion of this project.”

The City of Dallas Center will fund the street light once it is installed.

The shed currently has 40 pairs of ice skates ranging in size from youth size six through adult size 13.

“We hope that the community will donate their family’s skates as they out grow them,” King said. “We’ll seek another grant or do another Rotary fundraiser to add to the collection if needed.”

During the ice-skating season, the city will provide a skate manager for approximately six hours per week to loan skates and manage their return.

The shed will also be available to volunteers who have received training on procedures. The skates, ice rink and rink manager can also be reserved for parties for $30 per hour.

“Since the rink is highly weather dependent, we’ll update the staff schedules on the city and community Facebook sites whenever we plan to have the [shed] staffed,” King said.

The rink is open to everyone and the skates are available on a first come, first served basis.

The Facebook page, Dallas Center Skating, is being set up to provide the latest information on when the rinks, roller and ice, will be open. To schedule the rink and shed for an event, call City Hall at 515-992-3725.

“We also plan to make the shed available to the city’s special events planners for things like face painting, game management, etc.,” King said. “This will be a project in motion, so check back every so often to see what is new.”

Heritage Park Ice Rink

When the Dallas Center ice rink was originally being constructed, the city council created Heritage Park in 2018 to allow the parks and rec board to plan for the rink. Charles Rhinehart worked with three employees of Rhinehart Excavating to deliver 17 loads of clay dirt from the Rhinehart Farms, three miles south of Minburn.

“Charles spent over 12 hours on a skid steer, leveling the clay so the city had a level base for the ice rink,” Bob King said. “This was a one-time event.”

Annually, they clear the ground, measure and mark where the walls should go for the 52’ x 104’ rink. Next, they lay out the 4’ wall panels, hook them together and pound in the stakes to hold them in place while the ground is still soft.

“When a long stretch of below freezing temperatures is predicted, we put in the liner, add the kick plates to protect the walls and liner and add the bumper strips to protect the skaters,” King said.

When adding water to the rink, they add four to six inches at a time and then wait until that is frozen. This repeats by adding the next layer. King shared this takes several days, depending on the weather. Lastly, they put thin layers of ice over the surface to provide a smooth finish.

“It takes about four hours to put up the walls, two hours to install the liner and wall protectors, two hours to fill the rink using the fire hose and an occasional hour to resurface the rink with a thin layer of ice,” King said.

The Public Works staff Brian Slaughter, Joel Hofland, Brett Kaszinski and Mike Buckalew have put up, taken down and stored the rink.

“Brett helped maintain an ice rink earlier in his life, so his background has been very helpful,” King said.

When the temperature is close to or below freezing and the ice is solid without cracking or moving when walked on, the Dallas Center ice rink is open for skating.

“We did have the experience the first year when the ground was not frozen, so there was a layer of water below the ice and when the rink was full of skaters their weight forced the water up and over the ice,” King said.

Official ice rink rules are posted on their open/closed sign. They announce the rink closing on the community Facebook pages and change the rink sign from green, when skating is allowed, to red, when the rink is temporarily closed.

“Our community members have generally treated the rink and each other with respect, so we’ve not needed to put much energy into policing the rink or creating many specific rules,” King said.

In the past, they had some problems with youth getting on the ice when it was soft and leaving tracks. So far this year, this has not been a problem.

Hockey is allowed during open ice times, as long as skaters are considerate of others.