Ice rink moves to Grant Park in Waukee

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

When the ground is frozen and the long-range forecast is promising, Waukee begins constructing the local ice rink.

“Putting up the rink is very weather dependent because we need consistent day time temperatures below freezing and evening temperatures in the teens to get a solid sheet of ice,” Josh VandeKamp, Assistant Director of the Waukee Parks & Recreation said. “Most years this happens in mid to late December.”

The Waukee Ice Rink was donated to the Parks and Recreation Department from the Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo in 2017. This year, the rink was relocated to Grant Park, 605 SE Driftwood Lane.

The City of Waukee parks staff constructs and maintains the rink and takes it down each year. The Waukee Fire Department staff fills the rink.

“It takes our staff approximately six hours to construct the rink, put the liner down and for the Fire Department to assist us in filling the rink,” Josh VandeKamp said.

After three or four days of night time temps in the teens and day time temps below freezing, their staff checks the ice by drilling some test holes to check the ice thickness. If the ice thickness is greater than three inches, they’re clear to open.

“We have a red rink closed sign out at the site when the rink is closed,” VandeKamp said.

In Waukee, they face two main challenges. The first is keeping people off the ice until it’s thick enough. Secondly, with the winter weather patterns here in Iowa, it can make it difficult on their staff to keep a smooth sheet of ice. VandeKamp shared that skating on an outdoor temporary rink is very similar to skating on a pond or lake.

“In our second year of operation, the rink was filled and someone got on the ice with their skates before it was ready and broke through the ice while ripping the liner,” VandeKamp said. “So, we had to start over from scratch that year and order a new liner.”

The rink in Waukee will most likely be taken down toward the end of February, but this is dependent on the weather.

To deconstruct the ice rink in Waukee, the parks staff removes a portion of the side walls to begin hauling away chunks of ice from the site. Once the ice has been removed or melted, the remainder of the rink will be taken down and put back into storage for the next year.

The rink is open to the public and more information can be found on the city's website.