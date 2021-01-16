Raccoon Valley Bank Ice Skating Rink opens for the season in Adel

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

The Raccoon Valley Bank Ice Skating Rink in Adel is located beside Raccoon Valley Bank in the park with the community stage. It is on the corner of 10th and Main.

“The City Parks Department is heavily involved in the set-up, maintenance, promotion and communication of [the] ice rink,” Nick Schenck, Director of Parks and Recreation said.

This is the fourth season Adel has had an ice rink. Schenck shared it takes approximately two days to construct and fill their ice rink. One day to set up the walls and stakes and another to place the liner and fill. It takes time for the ice to freeze.

“It is a NiceRink kit,” Schenck said. “The walls are snapped together and are placed into the anchor stakes. A liner is draped over the walls and secured down with a foam edging. We then work with the fire department to coordinate the initial fill using a fire hydrant.”

The ice rink kit was purchased by Raccoon Valley Bank and the city takes care of on-going maintenance costs. City parks staff and the Friends of the Rink are involved in setting up the ice rink.

“The ‘Friends of the Rink’ are a group of local volunteers that help with set-up and on-going care of the rink throughout the winter, including grooming and resurfacing,” Schenck said.

They place Ice Rink Closed signs at the rink as well as post on their Facebook page when the ice is not suitable to skate on. The rules include staying off the ice when closed signs are posted and no muddy shoes on the ice.

“The biggest problems we have had is unauthorized use during closures,” Schenck said. “When ice gets soft it is unsuitable for skating. When skaters disobey closed signs, it delays usage for many people for days to come as the torn-up ice needs to be resurfaced and groomed.”

The rink is typically shut down by March 1, but this is to be determined based on weather. To take the rink down, a section of the wall is taken out at the lowest point, so as the ice melts, the rink drains. The foam edging is removed and the liner is folded up once dry. Walls and stakes are removed and put into storage until next season.

Hockey is encouraged. Schenck shared that people often bring their own equipment and occasionally equipment is left for other users to enjoy. Anyone is welcome to the Adel rink free of charge. It is a bring your own ice skate’s rink, but clean shoes and boots are also suitable if users don’t have skates.

“The City of Adel would like to thank the Friends of the Rink and the Raccoon Valley Bank for their continued support and dedication to this community asset,” Schenck said.