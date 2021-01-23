Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Jan. 11-17

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 11

Driver one, of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving westbound on Interstate 80, near the 100 mile marker, when she was struck by a semi switching lanes, driven by driver two, of Bridgeport, CT. The accident resulted in driver one veering into the left shoulder of the interstate and the cable barriers. There were no injuries reported by either party. Damage to vehicle one was estimated at $5,000 and was towed from the scene, due to fluid loss. Damage to the semi was estimated at $5,000 and he was able to drive away from the scene.

Jan. 12

A 54 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for warrants on failure to appear and violation of probation terms.

A 56 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance – 3rd or subsequent offense.

Jan. 13

A Dallas Center driver was parked in the 1300 block of Sycamore St in Dallas Center, when her vehicle was sideswiped by an unknown vehicle. Damage was estimated at $2,000. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 16

A 27 year old male TX resident was arrested for operating while under the influence 2nd offense.

Jan. 17

A Boone driver was traveling east on 135th St approaching M Ave, when she failed to navigate a turn due to icy road conditions. Her vehicle entered the east ditch and struck an electric pole ground wire. There were no injuries reported. Damage was estimated at $5,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 20000 block of old Highway 6. Damage was estimated at $3,000 and no injuries were reported.

A 57 year old male The Dalles, OR resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and was cited for no valid driver’s license.

A 23 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.