Adel’s Snow Emergency Parking Ban set for Jan. 25-27

Submitted by City of Adel

The City of Adel’s Snow Emergency Parking Ban will be in effect from 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25 through 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

During the Snow Emergency, no person shall park, abandon, or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street, alley, or City-owned off-street parking area.

The parking ban enables Adel's Public Works Department to conduct its snow removal activities safely and quickly.

Depending on the weather, this ban may be modified.