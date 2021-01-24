Olson’s Body and Paint celebrates 40 years in same Waukee location

T.K. West

Correspondent

A Waukee business is celebrating 40 years in its original location.

A family owned and operated company, Olson’s Body and Paint was first opened on Dec. 1, 1980 in Waukee by Marty and Dennis Olson. After the loss of his brother Marty in 2007, Dennis has continued to operate the business at its original location, stating that he would not be where he is today without his brothers.

“[Marty and I] had worked together in a body shop in Des Moines since January '78. From the time we started working together our goal was to have our own business. The biggest thing that made it possible was our older brother, Leland, buying the property to rent to us. We could not have done it on our own,” Olson said.

Although “Adel boys” Olson said that he and his brother initially chose the Waukee area because at the time there were no other body shops located in town. Since that time, the business has grown to include two new additions, one in 1988 and one in 2010. The body shop has also added diagnostic equipment, welders, an aluminum repair welder, a paint booth and more to help repair today’s high tech vehicles.

“We make every attempt to do the job right the first time, but if things go wrong we fix it. We do everything we can to take care of our customers. We use the threshold of if we wouldn’t let our kids in the car then its not good enough for our customers,” Olson said.

Olson said that although their main focus is collision repair, the body shop does fix almost anything cosmetic regarding vehicles. This includes broken mirrors, windows that don’t roll up and headlight bulbs, to name a few.

Olson’s Body and Paint has also supported various local programs throughout the past 40 years. Some of these organizations include Iowa Donor Network, the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.

“[The] rewards are the relationships we have built over the past 40 years. Challenges are the changing technologies and finding quality technicians,” Olson said.

He added that the family-owned business is transitioning to the second generation. His daughter, Sam, was five months old when the business opened and is now the office manager.

Olson’s Body and Paint, which is located at 555 W Hickman Road, originally planned to host a 40th celebration event in 2020. The celebration was postponed because of the impact from COVID-19 in order to keep everyone healthy. Olson is hoping to be able to host a celebration either in six months or when the business turns 41.