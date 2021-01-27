ADM Scholarship Foundation announces January Students of the Month

Submitted by ADM Scholarship Foundation

The Adel DeSoto Minburn High School celebrated Homecoming last week and NO football game? The students of ADM are again adjusting to this unusual school year. They have continued the homecoming tradition of crazy dress each day of the week, interspersing the Las Vegas theme throughout the week and the Homecoming Court being announced during the school day with virtual coverage. Thank you school administrators and teachers for giving our students these memories.

The teachers and coaches each month acknowledge a senior student for achievement in their designated areas. Local businesses are proud to support the students and the Scholarship Foundation by making a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation. The Foundation is proud to honor the following January Students of the Month.

Student of the Month

Jacob Yanacheak — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Logan Krantz and Lauren Logue

Fine Arts

Band — Josh Norris and Choir — Michael Payne — Lincoln Savings Bank

Wrestling

Ben Smith — Adel Health Mart

Wrestling Cheer

Hayley Owen — Fareway

Boys Basketball

Sam Hlas — Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Basketball

Nicole Storck — Core Physical Therapy

Basketball Cheer

Kashish Patel — Adel TV and Appliance

Dance

Jenna Vanorny — Adel Family Dentistry

The ADM Seniors planning to attend post-secondary institutions of education or a qualified training program may apply to receive a scholarship. The applications are available through the school website and need to be completed and delivered to the Counseling Office by the deadline, 3 p.m. on March 11, 2021. Announcement of the recipients is made each year at commencement.

All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 743 students have received scholarships totaling over $723,500.

More information may be found on the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.