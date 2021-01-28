Midwest Mattress donates pet beds to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport

Submitted by Midwest Mattress

DES MOINES — Midwest Mattress donated 24 Bedgear pet beds to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, kick-starting 2021 and ending 2020 on a compassionate note.

The donation, totaling a value of $3,600, is helping the rescue shelter continue to provide comfort to the many pets waiting for their forever homes.

Pet adoptions have been on the rise over the past eight months as individuals across the nation try to cope with the ongoing pandemic — proving furry friends can quickly become family.

“This is a great opportunity for us to shine light on the important role AHeinz57 has in taking care of hundreds of pets awaiting adoption,” said Michael Prichard, president of Midwest Mattress. “It’s gratifying to be able to donate these beds to a local organization that does so much good in our community.”

To learn more about the work of AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport and its adoption process, visit www.aheinz57.com.