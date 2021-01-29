Adel Police Report: Jan. 4-17

Submitted by Adel Police Department

1-4-2021

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 1500 block Old Portland Rd. Item estimated at $750.

1-5-2021

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 1500 block of Linden Dr. Item estimated at $2,557.

1-7-2021

Accident: Driver one was traveling eastbound at the intersection of N. 14th St. and Grove St. when he struck a vehicle driven by driver two Damages estimated at $11,000.

1-11-2021

Theft: An Adel resident reported an attempted scam in the 1600 block of HyVue St. Nothing taken.

1-12-2021

Theft: Adel Laundromat of Adel reported a theft in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. N. Item estimated at $3.

1-13-2021

Theft: An Adel resident reported an attempted scam in the 600 block of S. 12th St. Nothing taken.

Arrest: A 26 year old West Des Moines resident was arrested for driving while barred.

1-15-2021

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 1800 block of Grove St. Item estimated at $200.

Arrest: A 27 year old male Adel resident was arrested for a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear, original charge disorderly conduct.

1-17-2021

Arrest: A 58 year old male Adel resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance-marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drug, failure to affix drug stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine.