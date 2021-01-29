Dallas County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 20-25

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 20

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on N Ave. The vehicle sustained approximately $5,000 damage. The airbags deployed and the driver was treated at the scene by Dallas Co EMS but not transported to the hospital.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 16000 block of old Highway 6. There were no injuries reported to the occupants of the vehicle and damage was estimated at $4,000. The driver was able to drive the vehicle away from the scene.

Jan. 21

A 23 year old Granger resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was unauthorized use of credit card.

A 40 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

A 31 year old male De Soto resident was arrested for two counts of criminal mischief 5th degree.

Jan. 22

A 30 year old male was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance – 2nd offense.

A 24 year old male Dexter resident was arrested on a warrant for 3 counts of controlled substance violation and 2 counts of failure to affix drug stamp.

A 35 year old male Clearfield resident was arrested for theft 3rd degree and criminal mischief 3rd degree.

A 33 year old female Clearfield resident was arrested for theft 3rd degree, criminal mischief 3rd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 23

A 31 year old male Sparks, NV resident was arrested for operating while under the influence 3rd offense. He was also cited for speeding and open container.

A 39 year old Dallas Center resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault – 3rd offense.

Jan. 24

A 37 year old female Minburn resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault – 1st offense.

A 30 year old female Waukee resident was arrested for violation of no contact/protective order – contempt.

A 23 year old female Silvis, IL resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance – 1st offense.

A 27 year old male Moline, IL resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance - 1st offense.

A 25 year old male Moline, IL resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance - 1st offense.

A 24 year old male East Moline, IL resident was arrested for 2 counts of controlled substance violation, 2 counts of failure to affix drug stamp. He was also cited for speeding.

Jan. 25

A 25 year old male Solon resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance – 1st offense.

An Omaha, NE driver was driving west on Interstate 80, near the 105 mile marker, when she lost control of her vehicle due to the weather conditions. She slid into the median and hit an abandoned vehicle. Vehicle two was unoccupied and sustained an estimated $8,000 damage. Vehicle one sustained an estimated $4,000. Driver one refused medical treatment at the scene and both vehicles were towed from the scene.