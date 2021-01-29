De Soto Police Report: Dec. 8-27

Submitted by De Soto Police Department

12-8-20

Abandoned vehicle at 809 Cade Ct removed.

A resident reported a theft involving a Marketplace purchase.

12-16-20

Insurance Auto Auction reported found property in one of their vehicles.

Kum & Go reported a 19-year-old male used a fake ID to attempt to purchase alcohol. Male was cited and released.

12-22-20

Two vehicle accident on Ellefson Drive. Truck turning into I-80 Trailers had his cargo hit a parked vehicle.

12-23-20

A resident reported a harassment that occurred at the Edge Towner Motel.

12-27-20

Accident involving a single vehicle sliding off the road and hitting a State sign. Female owner/operator cited for no insurance.