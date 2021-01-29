De Soto Police Report: Dec. 8-27
Submitted by De Soto Police Department
12-8-20
Abandoned vehicle at 809 Cade Ct removed.
A resident reported a theft involving a Marketplace purchase.
12-16-20
Insurance Auto Auction reported found property in one of their vehicles.
Kum & Go reported a 19-year-old male used a fake ID to attempt to purchase alcohol. Male was cited and released.
12-22-20
Two vehicle accident on Ellefson Drive. Truck turning into I-80 Trailers had his cargo hit a parked vehicle.
12-23-20
A resident reported a harassment that occurred at the Edge Towner Motel.
12-27-20
Accident involving a single vehicle sliding off the road and hitting a State sign. Female owner/operator cited for no insurance.