Dupaco Community Credit Union celebrates groundbreaking of new branch in Grimes

Submitted by Dupaco Community Credit Union

GRIMES – Dupaco Community Credit Union celebrated the official start of construction at the site of their soon to be Learning Lab with a Grimes Chamber and Economic Development led groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Jan. 29. To comply with recommended social distancing guidelines, this groundbreaking celebration was held with a very limited number of invitees.

Dupaco is building a full-service learning lab branch as part of a new development at 1701 E. First St. in Grimes. Located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Highway 141 and E. First Street, the retail space will be the cooperative’s first in the Des Moines metro area.

Construction on the two-story, 11,383 square foot branch is scheduled to be complete this fall.

The planned learning lab branch will focus on teaching members how to improve their financial well-being. It will include hands-on demonstration of Dupaco desktop, tablet, and mobile deposit services, and more. It also will provide loans and other financial services for small businesses.

Increased Dupaco member demand in the Des Moines area spurred the move, according to Dupaco Chief Marketing Officer Dave Klavitter.

“We’ve served members for nearly 73 years and many have moved all over Iowa, including Polk and Dallas Counties,” he said. “These members love their credit union and technology allows them to stay connected wherever they live. This trust and affection has resulted in members wanting a branch to send their friends and family to join.”

In addition, the branch will feature a service delivery technology called video teller, which allows live tellers to conduct real-time, face-to-face transactions from a distance. Dupaco employees located at a central location in Dubuque remotely will operate the Grimes lobby and drive-through video teller machines.

The new video teller technology is intended to boost the credit union’s mission to improve each member’s financial position, according to Klavitter.

“Video tellers will give members more access to Dupaco branch employees in order to have deeper conversations about goals, planning and financial independence,” he said. “We also expect the video tellers to increase future opportunities for member convenience—to serve more members, in more places, with expanded hours of service.”

In addition to the video teller technology, Dupaco’s newest Learning Lab Branch will feature:

iPad training counters to help members learn how to use Dupaco’s increasing number of convenient mobile services;

Interactive laboratory tables for small group discussions and offices;

Built-in electronic wall displays to aid in consultations about money; and

Signage and lighting which use LED illumination to conserve energy and reduce electricity costs by more than 35% annually.

In addition to financial products and advice, Dupaco also offers insurance and investment services.

The Grimes location will be the credit union’s 20th branch. The credit union serves members in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Its Iowa locations include Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Marion, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Dyersville, Manchester and Carroll.