This New Old House launches Valentine's Day line of boards at Board and Batten

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

This New Old House is doing a special Valentine’s Day launch of their limited-edition line of artisan charcuterie boards/gifts, made by Jim Zoet, of Adel. Board & Batten, LLC, in Dallas Center, will be carrying these specialty items Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day, while supplies last.

Additionally, for a one stop local shopping experience, son Spencer Zoet has his soy candles available at Board & Batten, LLC from his business, 16 Candles.

Lastly, daughter Mallary Zoet will be offering pink velvet cupcakes with non-alcoholic champagne buttercream frosting from her business, Zoey’s Cakes. Cupcakes will be available at Board & Batten Valentine's weekend, Feb. 13 and 14. Valentine’s Day half dozen boxes are $13.50 each. Cupcake pre-orders can be made by calling Board & Batten, LLC at 515-992-8011.

This New Old House also offers a wooden tic tac toe board for children. Rebecca Zoet mentions it is the perfect coffee table or tray styling piece when it is not being played with. For furry friends, they crafted a wooden dog bone leash hook that can be personalized with the pet’s name. They also have a heart-shaped bowl.

For more information on This New Old House, message Rebecca on Facebook or email her at thisnewoldhouse@gmail.com. She is currently offering virtual design consults.

For more information on ordering Jim’s woodworking items, message This New Old House at thisnewoldhouse@gmail.com. The boards can also be purchased at Board & Batten, LLC.

Board & Batten, LLC is located at 1412 Walnut St., Dallas Center. The hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday and closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Keep watching for more on the Zoet family, as well as Valentine's Day ideas, in the Feb. 4 Dallas County News.