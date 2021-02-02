Dallas County Health Department releases update in vaccine availability schedule

Submitted by Dallas County Health Department

Beginning the week of Feb. 8, the Vaccine Availability Update schedule will be adjusted to reflect schedule changes at the state level.

The schedule will be as follows:

12 p.m. on Mondays – Dallas County Health Department will release a Vaccine Availability Update for the county on www.dallascountyiowa.gov/vaccine including information on where vaccine was allocated throughout the county for the following week as well as information on how to schedule. Please note that allocations do not mean that vaccine is immediately available, only that those doses will be sent to those locations within the following week.

12 p.m. on Fridays – The schedule will open for appointments at the Health Department clinic. This schedule does not include to our partnering pharmacy sites. Appointments can be scheduled online or by phone. These appointments will be for first doses only. Second dose appointments at the Dallas County Health Department will be scheduled when you receive your first dose.

Appointments for the Health Department vaccination clinic for the week of Feb. 8-12 will open at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. These appointments will be limited and are expected to fill quickly. If you are unable to schedule this week, additional appointments at the Health Department vaccination clinic will be available each Friday moving forward.

In order to accommodate those without internet capacity, appointments can be scheduled online as well as by phone. Those making appointments via phone will be prompted to leave a name and phone number. Staff will return calls in the order they were received to schedule an appointment. Multiple phone calls are not necessary. Appointments are available on a first come, first served basis.

Dallas County Health Department 25747 N Ave. Ste C Adel, IA 50003 Scheduling will open promptly at 12 p.m. on Fridays Call 515-993-3750 to schedule your appointment OR Click here to schedule online



This schedule is for appointments at the Dallas County Health Department ONLY. The schedules for our pharmacy partners are run by the pharmacies themselves. Check their websites or social media pages for specific updates on when appointments will be available for scheduling.