Zoet family joins creative talents to launch Valentine's Day line of gifts

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

An entrepreneurial Adel family has joined their creative talents to help make Valentine’s Day extra special this year.

Rebecca Zoet started This New Old House, a design business and blog, in October 2018 with a Facebook page and friends and family as followers. Within three years, her nationwide following has increased to over 50,000 and she has helped many families in Dallas County and beyond with ideas to personalize their homes.

This New Old House is doing a special Valentine’s Day launch of its limited-edition line of artisan charcuterie boards and gifts, made by Rebecca's husband, Jim. Board & Batten, LLC in Dallas Center will be carrying these specialty items through Valentine’s Day, while supplies last.

For a one stop local shopping experience, the Zoets' son, Spencer, has soy candles from his business, 16 Candles, available at Board & Batten, and daughter Mallary will be offering cupcakes from her business, Zoey’s Cakes, for Valentine's weekend.

Launching This New Old House

After Rebecca and Jim were married, they purchased a 1905 historic home on the brick streets of Adel. This home is where Rebecca’s love for home projects and passion for unique historic charm flourished. During 17 years there, they had two children and outgrew their historic home.

The Zoet family purchased six acres in a 100-year-old forest reserve, maintaining an Adel address. They designed and general contracted their home on their own, squeezing every bit of unique charm and vintage character in as they could. This is where her zeal for mixing old with new began and This New Old House was born.

Small town local vintage boutiques are Rebecca's favorite as she loves finding unique treasures to mix the old with the new. She shops locally as often as she can and encourages everyone to do the same.

“They [local businesses] are the heart, soul and personality of Dallas County,” Rebecca said. “I challenge everyone in Dallas County to think local first when you are buying items for your home and gifts.”

Rebecca appreciates the support from the Dallas County community for their family’s small creative businesses.

Woodworking, artisan boards and gifts

For Jim Zoet, woodworking started as a hobby during the pandemic, as he was spending more time at home. His woodworking hobby is now a complementary piece to This New Old House.

Rebecca was sharing his hand-crafted artisan boards with her This New Old House followers, mentioning how she was using them for her charcuterie boards and in her decor.

They started getting requests, and so Jim started making more boards three months ago. He started selling them during the holiday season and now markets them as a This New Old House product.

“I think this is something that a lot of people have realized, during the pandemic this year, we have had more time to slow down and really enjoy things that we like doing,” he said.

In addition to Jim’s limited-edition Valentine’s Day line of boards and gifts, he has many different board patterns and styles including chevron, handle boards, Iowa boards, striped, brick patterns and more.

“It is a different process for every board, but starts with a piece of wood, or multiple varieties in many cases, a lot of cutting, gluing and sanding and the final creation is born,” Jim said.

He uses a variety of woods in his designs including walnut, maple, cherry and more exotic woods like bloodwood, red heart and Kentucky coffee tree.

The price for each board depends on the design and size, varying from $30 for the smaller boards to $150 for the larger custom boards.

All of the boards are sealed with a food-safe conditioner.

For more information on ordering Jim’s woodworking items, message This New Old House at thisnewoldhouse@gmail.com. The boards can also be purchased at Board & Batten, LLC in Dallas Center.

“I really value the artisanry and craftsmanship of woodworking,” Jim said. “I love being creative with the pieces that I make. It is really a hobby that I enjoy and so glad that what I do, my creations can bring joy to other people.”

16 Candles

When Spencer Zoet turned 16, he decided he wanted to start his own business, naming it 16 Candles. He is now 18, graduating from high school this year and planning to major in business and entrepreneurship in college. He hopes his candle business is his first of many successful business ventures.

While shopping at local boutiques with his mom, Rebecca, he always enjoyed smelling the candles.

“I saw a niche in the market for a neutral white farmhouse style candle with creative fragrances that could be sold at small local business retail locations,” he said.

His candles are soy wax candles, hand-poured in mason jars.

“My candle making factory is in our kitchen and my candle making process is top secret, but I will tell you that when I am making candles, our whole house smells pretty awesome,” he said.

A new scent is launched seasonally. Some of his most popular seasonal scents from this past year have been peach magnolia for summer, apple maple bourbon for fall, peppermint hot cocoa for Christmas and a newly released chestnut and milled cider for winter.

16 Candles is in seven different retail locations including Azalea Lane Boutique and Adel Flowers & Gifts in Adel, Board & Batten, LLC in Dallas Center, Salvaged Soul in Perry, Fusion Boutique in West Des Moines, White Cottage Market in Winterset and Mainstream Boutique in Waukee and Ankeny. The candle prices vary by retail location.

Zoey’s Cakes

Mallary Zoet turned something she loves doing as a creative outlet and hobby into a business when she launched Zoey’s Cakes two years ago.

A couple of summers ago, Mallary started baking once a week with her neighbor, Linda Stevens, for something fun for the both of them to do. She sold these cupcakes at the Dallas Center Farmer’s Market, which started her business.

“I have always loved baking with my mom and great-grandma,” Mallary said. "Family, friends and summer fun inspired my business launch.”

The cupcake flavors are changing all of the time and she is always creating new ones, but some of her most popular flavors are almond, chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cup. Seasonal favorites include pink lemonade, lemon raspberry, pink velvet with non-alcoholic champagne buttercream frosting, smores, pumpkin spice and more.

To place an order, Mallary requests that she is contacted on Instagram at @zoeys.cakes. To pre-order her pink velvet cupcakes with non-alcoholic champagne buttercream frosting for Valentine’s Day, call Board & Batten, LLC in Dallas Center at 515-992-8011. These cupcakes will be available Valentine's weekend, Feb. 13 and 14. Half dozen boxes are $13.50 each.

Mallary plans to continue baking cupcakes in the short-term but dreams of opening her own cafe and bakery. “I put a lot of creativity into my cupcakes,” she said.

Partnering with Board & Batten, LLC

In accordance with Board & Batten’s commitment to locally produced goods, they partner with other manufacturers and/or product designers of a local nature.

“To date, This New Old House has, by far, exceeded all expectations and is far and away our most successful partnership,” owner Terri George said.

In addition to an ever-changing antique, vintage and primitive inventory, Board and Batten, LLC is continuing to hone its base gift and designer goods, and is currently evaluating expansion opportunities.

This New Old House products are both interspersed throughout the store and on a dedicated display/table in the center of the store. Terri estimates they have sold over 200 cutting/charcuterie boards at a range of price-points since October 2020.

Board & Batten, LLC is located at 1412 Walnut St., Dallas Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday and closed on Monday and Tuesday.

“This is truly a family working together,” Terri said of the Zoet family. “We have never been disappointed with the products produced or the level of commitment they have to supplying our store with a continually evolving product line. We see nothing but great success in this partnership moving forward.”

Valentine's Day DIY tips from Rebecca Zoet

Rebecca Zoet enjoys decorating for various holidays, including Valentine's Day. Rebecca encourages people to pick an area or two of their home to add some holiday and seasonal pops.

“I love to DIY for the holidays,” Rebecca said. “It is a fun and inexpensive way to always be changing up your decor and style.”

Rebecca shares some of her Valentine’s DIY’s that she has incorporated into her decor: