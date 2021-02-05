Dallas County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 23-31

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 23, 2021

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 20500 block of 358th Place. No injuries were reported and damaged was estimated at $1,500.

Jan. 25, 2021

A Des Moines driver was traveling eastbound on Highway 141 when he lost control in the winter conditions and entered the south ditch, hitting a highway sign. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $5,000.

Jan. 27, 2021

A 37 year old male Bagley resident was arrested on a warrant after his pretrial release bond was revoked. The original charge was burglary 3rd degree and possession of burglars tools.

A 45 year old male Solon resident was arrested on a warrant for stalking and two counts of malicious rosecution.

Jan. 29, 2021

A 31 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft 1st degree, criminal mischief 2nd degree, and two counts of trespass.

A 33 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for driving while license denied or revoked.

A 60 year old female Minburn resident was arrested for operating while under the influence 2nd offense.

Jan. 30, 2021

A 23 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was assault causing bodily injury.

Jan. 31, 2021

A Grimes driver was traveling south on J Ave when she hit a patch of ice and lost control of the vehicle. Her car went into the ditch and hit a downed tree. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $3,000. The driver arranged for a private tow.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 19000 block of T Ave. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $2,000.