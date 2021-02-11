Menlo, Stuart fire departments receive grants from Flint Hills Resources

Submitted by Flint Hills Resources

MENLO — Flint Hills Resources recently announced it has awarded grants to the Menlo and Stuart fire departments to help fund the purchase of new rescue equipment.

Menlo Fire and Rescue received $1,370 to help purchase a rescue saw, an industrial-grade tool used by firefighters when responding to incidents involving vehicle crashes, building and equipment collapse and agricultural equipment accidents. The Stuart Fire Department received $3,000 to purchase new particulate blocking Nomex hoods -- personal protective equipment used by firefighters to shield their skin from harmful carcinogens.

“Fundraising for volunteer fire departments has been difficult during the pandemic,” said Stuart Assistant Fire Chief Josh Renslow. “We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with Flint Hills Resources to help keep our community safe.”

The donations are part of Flint Hills Resources’ commitment to supporting emergency responders in communities where the company operates. The company also sponsors firefighters from Iowa and Nebraska at a two-day industrial firefighting program held at the company’s Pine Bend refinery near St. Paul, Minn. In 2019 several area firefighters participated in the training.

“We are very grateful for the dedication of the volunteer firefighters in Menlo and Stuart,” said Jack Mitchell, plant manager of Flint Hills Resources’ Menlo facility. “We’re happy to do our part to help first responders have the equipment they need to do their job effectively.”