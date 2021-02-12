Adel Police Report: Jan. 19-29

Submitted by Adel Police Department

1-19-2021

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling westbound in the 800 block of Greene St. when a tire came off of her vehicle and struck vehicle two. Damages estimated at $800.

1-20-2021

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 600 block of Main St. Item estimated at $10.

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $500.

1-22-2021

Criminal Mischief: City of Adel reported vandalism in the 24000 block of Nantucket Rd. Damages estimated at $250.

Arrest: A 38 year old male Madrid resident was arrested on a Boone County warrant for probation violation.

1-25-2021

Accident: A three vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $11,000.

1-26-2021

Theft: Officers took a theft of vehicle report in the 200 block of N 11th St.

1-27-2021

Arrest: A 29 year female Des Moines resident was arrested in the 800 block of Greene St. and charged with driving while barred.

1-28-2021

Harassment: Officers responded to a report of harassment in the 1400 block of Greene St.

1-29-2021

Theft: Officers responded to a scam report in the 1100 block of Sundance Cr., Adel.