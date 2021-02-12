Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Feb. 2-8

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 2

Driver one, of Perry, was traveling east on Highway 44 at J Ave. He was proceeding through the intersection when driver two, of Linden, failed to see the stop sign, due to foggy conditions, and collided with vehicle one. Driver one and a passenger were transported to Dallas County Hospital for evaluation. Driver two was not transported, but checked by EMS. Damage to both vehicles was estimated at $5,000 each. Driver two was cited for failure to obey stop sign.

Feb. 4

A Des Moines driver was driving in 14000 block of Hwy 141 when he hit a raccoon. Damage was estimated at $1,500. There were no injuries to the occupant of the car. The car was able to be driven away from the scene.

A Perry driver was driving eastbound on Hwy 141 when he lost control and entered the median, striking a sign. There were no injuries reported and damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000. Damage to the sign was estimated at $300.

A 31 year old male Perry resident was arrested for driving while barred.

Feb. 5

A 46 year old male Bouton resident was arrested for contempt – violation of no contact/protective order.

A 48 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation terms. The original charge was possession of controlled substance – 2nd offense.

A 25 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance – 1st offense.

A 67 year old Dallas Center resident was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse assault.

A 56 year old male Granger resident was arrested for assault.

A Dawson driver was driving westbound in the 14000 block of 130th st, when he got too close to the edge and entered the ditch. A passenger in the vehicle was checked for injuries, but not transported. Damage was estimated at $3,000 and the vehicle was driven away after being pulled out by a family member.

A minor driver from Madrid was traveling on the entrance ramp from Hwy 17 to Hwy 141 diagonal westbound, when he lost control on the icy roads and struck a light pole. No injuries were reported. The light pole that was struck was laying on the ground and the vehicle sustained an estimated $8,000 damage. The minor driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

Feb. 6

A 42 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on 2 warrants for failure to appear. The original charges were provide false identification information and driving while barred.

A Redfield driver was traveling eastbound on Hwy 141 when she lost control on the icy roads and entered the ditch. Due to deep snow, the vehicle rolled once and landed on its wheels. The driver was transported to Dallas Co Hospital. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $8,000. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Driver one was traveling south on J Ave, when she entered the intersection of Hwy 44 and was struck by driver two. No injuries were reported in either vehicle. Vehicle one received an estimated $5,000 damage and had to be towed from the scene. Vehicle two received an estimated $10,000 damage and had to be towed from the scene. Driver one was cited for failure to obey stop sign and yield to oncoming traffic.

Feb. 7

A 31 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.

A Winterset driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when she tried to enter the exit ramp at the 110. She lost control and entered the ditch. The vehicle landed on its top. There were no injuries and damage was estimated at $3,000. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

A 27 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for criminal mischief 4th degree, theft 4th degree, possession of controlled substance – 3rd, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance – marijuana 1st.

Feb. 8

A 53 year old male Council Bluffs resident was arrested on a warrant for driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked.

A 24 year old Omaha, NE resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was unauthorized use of credit card and possession of controlled substance 1st offense.

A 22 year old Council Bluffs resident was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court. The original charge was attempted burglary 3rd degree.

A 47 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while barred.

A Linden driver was driving east in the 14000 block of 270th Street, when she lost control of the vehicle on snow covered roads and swerved into the guardrails. The vehicle came to rest on top of the guardrails. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $4,000. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

A Dallas Center driver was traveling in the 24000 block of Quinlan Ave, when he lost control on snow covered roads and entered the ditch. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $1,000. The driver was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability.