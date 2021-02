Submitted by De Soto Police Department

1-4-21

Central Iowa Diesel reported a theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle on their lot.

1-6-21

Kum & Go reported a counterfeit 100-dollar bill.

1-23-21

Tractor Supply reported an attempted burglary.

1-31-21

A resident reported a burglary.

1-31-21

Tractor Supply reported a theft.