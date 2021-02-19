Adel Police Report: Feb. 1-5

Submitted by Adel Police Department

2-1-2021

Arrest: An 18 year male of Adel was arrested in the 1600 block of Horse N Buggy Dr. and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2-2-2021

Burglary: Officers responded to a burglary report in the 200 block of N 11th St.

Theft: Officers took a scam report in the 200 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S.

Accident: A car vs. deer accident was reported in the 25000 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $11,000.

2-3-2021

Harassment: Officers took a harassment report in the 400 block of Meadow Rd.

Theft: Officers took a scam report in the 1200 block of Court St.

Theft: Officers responded to a theft report in the 600 block of S. 12th St.

2-5-2021

Theft: Officers responded to a theft and forgery report in the 1000 block of Court St.

Burglary: Officers responded to a burglary and theft report in the 600 block of S. 12th St.