Adel Police Report: Feb. 1-5
2-1-2021
Arrest: An 18 year male of Adel was arrested in the 1600 block of Horse N Buggy Dr. and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2-2-2021
Burglary: Officers responded to a burglary report in the 200 block of N 11th St.
Theft: Officers took a scam report in the 200 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S.
Accident: A car vs. deer accident was reported in the 25000 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $11,000.
2-3-2021
Harassment: Officers took a harassment report in the 400 block of Meadow Rd.
Theft: Officers took a scam report in the 1200 block of Court St.
Theft: Officers responded to a theft report in the 600 block of S. 12th St.
2-5-2021
Theft: Officers responded to a theft and forgery report in the 1000 block of Court St.
Burglary: Officers responded to a burglary and theft report in the 600 block of S. 12th St.