Adel Rotary makes $1,000 donation to Good Samaritan Food Pantry

Submitted by Adel Rotary Club

Through member support, the Rotary Club of Adel was able to donate $1,000 to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry on Feb. 16.

The GSFP has noted that one in nine Iowans is food insecure and one in six children are food insecure. Providing food to those in need has been even more of a challenge during the pandemic because of school closures and the loss of jobs. Volunteers have been able to distribute more than 4,000 items per month to those in the ADM School District, Van Meter School District, and those with addresses in Redfield, Dexter, or Linden.

Hours of operation include Mondays and Tuesdays from 12-2 p.m. and the 4th Mondays from 5-6 p.m. Food donations collected from the public have been able to resume; see the Food Pantry's website for the most needed items.

Rotarians around the world support projects that help feed a hungry world because a better fed people are healthier and contribute to a more peaceful world. Adel Rotary works through the Rotary International Foundation to initiate international projects for health and education. Local projects are funded through donations from the community, member contributions and fundraising.