Waukee declaring Snow Emergency Parking Ban for Feb. 21

Submitted by City of Waukee

The City of Waukee is declaring that a Snow Emergency Parking Ban will go into effect in Waukee at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21. This parking ban will remain in effect through 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21.

The parking ban applies to all streets in Waukee. The removal of vehicles from the streets allows crews to work on efficiently and safely clearing streets of snow. It also allows emergency vehicles accessible passage through City streets.

Per Waukee Municipal Code §502.17, vehicles in violation of the parking ban are subject to a $25 fine and/or towing. Learn more and/or subscribe to text alerts.