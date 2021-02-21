Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Feb. 9-12

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 9

Driver one, of Norwalk, was driving south in the 35000 block of Maffitt Lake Park Rd, when he lost control and collided with driver two, of Des Moines. There were no injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one was estimated at $1,500 and damage to vehicle two was estimated at $2,000. Driver one was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Feb. 10

A 30 year old Clarinda resident was arrested on a warrant for theft 5th degree.

A 46 year old male Bouton resident was arrested for violation of no contact/protective order.

A minor driver, of Granger, was driving westbound on Ranger Ave, when they slid through the intersection at S Ave and collided with driver two, of Dawson. There were no injuries reported and damage to vehicle two was estimated at $7,500. Damage to the other vehicle was estimated at $10,000. The minor driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

Feb. 11

A 22 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for burglary 1st degree and domestic abuse assault.

A Pleasant Hill driver was traveling eastbound on I80 when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle then entered the ditch and flipped onto its side. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $5,000.

A 34 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. The original charge was burglary 3rd degree.

Feb. 12

A 40 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant. The original charge was theft 1st degree, criminal mischief 2nd degree and 2 charges of trespass.