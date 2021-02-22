ADM Scholarship Foundation announces February Students of the Month, scholarship deadline

Submitted by ADM Scholarship Foundation

The ADM Scholarship Foundation each month recognizes a senior student for their achievements in specified areas of activities throughout the school year. Not only do we honor several seniors each month, each senior graduating from ADM has the opportunity to apply for a scholarship if they are planning to attend post-secondary institutions of education or a qualified training program.

The applications can be found on the ADM High School website or by contacting the Counseling Office. The deadline for submitting the online application is 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11. Announcement of the scholarship recipients is made each year at commencement.

We thank the local businesses that each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month and the Scholarship programs.

The Foundation is proud to honor the following February Students of the Month.

Student of the Month

Sydney Pottebaum — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Jacob Derifield and Aniston Smith

Fine Arts

AcDec — Rian Brewer-Hawbaker and Lucas Neppl — Lincoln Savings Bank

Wrestling

Jacob Alexander — Adel Health Mart

Wrestling Cheer

Kaisha Christianson — Adel TV and Appliance

Boys Basketball

Tate Stine Smith — Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Basketball

Abby Gonzalez — Rotary Club

Basketball Cheer

Avery Miller — Fareway

Dance

Sarah Moews — Rotary Club

All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 743 students have received scholarships totaling over $723,500. More information may be found on the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.