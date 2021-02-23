ReNae Arnold, of Adel, announces her candidacy for Dallas County Recorder

Submitted by ReNae Arnold

On Feb. 23, ReNae Arnold, of Adel, announced her candidacy for the office of Dallas County Recorder on the 2022 ballot.

Arnold, a lifelong resident of Dallas County, has spent the last 20 years working in supply chain management and logistics. This has included production and operation activities, quality control, and the shipping of products both domestically and internationally.

“With the experience, knowledge, and work ethic that I have acquired in the private sector over the past two decades, I am confident that I can serve the people of Dallas County to their highest expectations in the Recorder’s office,” Arnold said.

She is a graduate of ADM High School and Iowa State University. She has been married to her husband, Dan, for 17 years and they have two daughters, ages 8 and 11.

Arnold, a fiscal conservative, pledges to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars within the Recorder’s office and continue to innovate the duties of the office for the sake of transparency and efficiency. Arnold would continue to grow the use of technology to better serve the community, and she would always be looking for new ways to streamline processes.

“Dallas County is home. I have grown up in Dallas County, I am raising my family in Dallas County, and now I want to give back by serving Dallas County,” Arnold said. “It would be an honor to serve you at the courthouse as your next Dallas County Recorder.”