Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Feb. 12-22

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 12

A 21 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to serve 48 hrs. of jail per order.

Feb. 13

A Norwalk driver was traveling southbound on Ute Ave, when he lost control due to ice. The vehicle skidded across the road and into the ditch. The driver did not report any injuries and damage to his vehicle is estimated at $1,000.

Feb. 14

A Chicago, IL driver was traveling east on Interstate 80 near the 112 mile marker, when he lost control in the left lane. He ran into the median and into the cable barrier. There were no reported injuries and damage was estimated at $10,000.

Feb. 15

A minor driver, Earlham, was westbound on Bear Creek Rd, when she attempted to turn right on G Trail. The vehicle slid on the ice and into the ditch, where it overturned. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $10,000.

Feb. 16

A Perry driver was driving east on Hwy 141 when she hit the rumble strips, overcorrected and entered the ditch. The car was stuck in the snow and was going to be privately towed. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $3,000.

A 34 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was assault.

A 64 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

A 22 year old male Ankeny resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was operating while under the influence 1st offense.

A 28 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance.

Feb. 17

A 25 year old West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation.

A Bagley driver was driving east on Hwy 141, near Hwy 210, when her vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch and hit the pillar of a bridge. There were no reported injuries and damage was estimated at $3,000. The vehicle was towed privately from the scene.

A 43 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole.

A 26 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance and provide false identification information.

A 29 year old male Clive resident was arrested for operate vehicle without owners consent and possession of controlled substance.

An 18 year old Colfax resident was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 18

A 29 year old male Clive resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole.

Feb. 19

A Perry driver was driving in the 20000 block of Lexington Rd when his vehicle lost traction and slid into the ditch, hitting a tree. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated at $5,000.

A 57 year old male Perry resident was arrested for operating while under the influence 2nd offense.

A 31 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole.

An Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation terms. Original charge was domestic abuse assault.

Feb. 20

A 63 year old male Newton resident was arrested for operating while under the influence – 1st offense.

A 40 year old male Perry resident was arrested for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

Feb. 21

A 24 year old Council Bluffs resident was arrested for violation of no contact/protective order-contempt.

Feb. 22

A 49 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was 2 charges of theft 2nd degree.

Driver one, of Bouton, was driving northbound on O Ave when a vehicle driven by driver two, of Nevada, became distracted by his service animal and crossed the center line. Vehicle two sideswiped vehicle one. There were no injuries reported and damage was estimated to vehicle two at $400. Vehicle one sustained approximately $1,000 damage.

A minor driver, Earlham, was driving in the 25000 block of 360th Street when they hit a deer. Damage was estimated at $5,000 and there were no injuries reported. The vehicle was able to be driven away from the scene.

A 38 year old male Redfield resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was operating while under the influence 2nd offense and assault.