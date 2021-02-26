Van Meter student wins State of Iowa Oratorical Contest

T.K. West

Correspondent

Joseph Junker of Van Meter won first place at the State of Iowa Oratorical Contest on Sunday, Feb. 14. The contest, which has been sponsored by the American Legion since 1938, took place at the Airport Holiday Inn in Des Moines.

By winning the contest, Junker is now eligible to attend the National Contest located in Indianapolis, where he will compete against winners from 49 other states plus some from U.S. territories and overseas Legion Posts.

Junker says that competitions such as the one held through the American Legion are important for students to not only learn about the the Constitution but also the important values and duties of American citizens.

“I have been watching these contests for a long time, as my brother was the 2019 National Champion, and he went to the National competition the year before. The year after he won, I decided to join the local contest and participate,” Junker said.

In order to compete, students must first be in grades 9-12 and also must prepare two different types of speeches. These speeches include a Prepared Oration, which lasts eight to 10 minutes, and an Assigned Topic which lasts three to five minutes. Each year four topics are chosen for the Assigned Topic, with students only informed of their topic five minutes before giving their speech. Speeches must also cover a topic relating to the U.S. Constitution.

Post 403 Oratorical Chair Terry Vande Kamp said that the Van Meter American Legion is currently one of the few in the State of Iowa that offers scholarship awards to participants. This is in addition to those awarded at the county, district, state and national level.

“Students do have a lot of work to accomplish in order to compete in the contest. As a result any student who competes is a winner as there are many personal traits that the student develops through having participated in the contest,” Kamp said.

For this year’s competition, Junker chose to give a speech covering the media’s influence on the American population, the spread of false information and the fear throughout the population. As part of his speech, Junker references facts and history dating back to the Revolutionary War. Junker also concludes his speech with a call to action to do research from multiple sources as well as pay respect to fellow citizen’s political views.

Junker said he chose this topic because it means a lot to him and he believes it resonates with most people today.

“I reference the facts and history that during the Revolutionary War, we didn't give up to fear and we ended up creating the Constitution, the United States and the country and rights we have today. Last year, I also talked about how there is lots of fear spreading throughout the United States. However, I reference in my new speech the rapid change of what Americans fear now,” Junker said.

Judging for the Oratorical Contest not only focuses on speaking skills such as voice and diction but also content, originality, logic, knowledge of the subject matter and more. Judges are selected by the Oratorical Chair throughout each level of the competition. Kamp says that at the Van Meter Post 403, they try to obtain judges from all different areas of speech, such as attorneys, teachers, radio personalities and more.

“Oratorical is important to the Post in that it supports a Post goal of the education of our youth. Competition is important in the community as students participating set a good role model example for other students in the community,” Kamp said.

Junker is currently a junior at Van Meter High School, where he also participates in football and track. He is also involved with the local Boy Scouts. Junker says that one of the best things about participating in the American Legion Oratorical Contest was finally getting up there and giving his speech.

“When you're up on the stage giving the speech, suddenly everything you worried about in practice goes away and you get into that flow. It feels great to give a speech perfectly and know that you're not far off from a perfect score,” Junker said.