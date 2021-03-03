Adel Lions Club shares flag project proceeds with local organizations

Submitted by Adel Lions Club

The Adel Lions Club recently presented checks to the Adel Boy Scouts, Adel Girl Scouts and DeSoto Betterment for their assistance last year in the Lions Club’s annual Flag Program.

Last year a total of 1,700 flags were put out on each of the five holidays for subscribers to the program.

More:Adel Lions Club kicks off holiday flag program

Boy Scouts received $7,000, Girl Scouts received $1,000 and DeSoto Betterment received $1,200. Payments to each group was based on their participation on each of the five days.

Enrollment is well underway for the 2021 season. Cost remains $25 per flag and flags again will be put up and taken down on five holidays. If you haven’t already enrolled, you can do so at the Lions Club’s website: www.adellionsclub.org