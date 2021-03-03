Van Meter High School's production of 'Shrek the Musical' opens Friday

T.K. West

Correspondent

The Van Meter High School production of "Shrek the Musical" will be one the whole family can enjoy.

“Many audience members are familiar with the story of Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. The musical brings so much more to the story and has wonderful songs that the entire family will love. It has humor, dancing, love, everything a great family story needs,” Director Renee Martin said.

Van Meter High School will present two live showings of "Shrek the Musical" at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 5 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 7. Due to limited seating, tickets for both events should be purchased in advance. In addition, Martin said the crew plans to pre-record the musical to stream at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 6. This will allow more families, students and friends access to view the show.

Martin said that when mentioning options of musicals with streaming rights to the students, it was the students who fell in love with "Shrek the Musical." Not only did the musical have great songs and fun characters but the actors matched up perfectly with the roles.

Together, over 50 students have worked to make the musical possible, with some helping with technical elements, some helping with costume and prop development, and others painting and designing the set to be functional while telling the story.

“I like the humor that this musical brings. The jokes in the show are hilarious and crack everyone up. You never know what's going to come up next,” said junior Shae Bernhardt, who plays Gingy and the Pied Piper. “The set and costuming is fantastic and it's a lot of fun to perform. The audience will be able to feel the energy and hopefully they'll enjoy it as much as we do.”

Junior Meridan Boyd, who plays the Dragon, also likes the fun and sense of community that being a part of the Van Meter Performing Arts Production brings. Boyd says that the musical is for all ages and that it is guaranteed to make the audience smile and laugh.

“I really like the scene where Shrek and the Dragon faceoff,” Boyd said. “What I like most about my role is the song I sing. It is very powerful and energetic.”

Sophomore Parker Lake added that the best part about being technical director is the ability to amplify the show and make it more entertaining as a viewer, cast member or crew member. Lake says that this year the technical team was able to completely redesign their technology in a way that is more immersive as a viewer.

“I think that this year with our new designs, lighting, audio and video is going to be 10x better and more enjoyable to watch and listen to for Shrek,” Lake said.

In order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the cast and crew have worked to avoid large cast practices where students couldn’t space out properly. The cast has instead held small scene-focused practices and only brought in a specific core group at a time. Martin says that this has helped ensure the possibility of contact tracing if needed.

Martin also says that the cast and crew are sharing their performance space with classroom teachers who are in need of a space that allows for more social distancing.

“The best part about directing a musical is always the students. They have worked so hard, put in so many hours, been so creative and really pulled together to create a show that everyone will love,” Martin said. “It takes an entire team to come together to produce a show of this size and every single student has stepped up to make this a fantastic experience for everyone involved.”

Those interested in learning more about purchasing tickets and streaming the performance can visit the Van Meter Bulldogs website at www.vmbulldogs.com or showtix4u.com/event-details/45308

Cast list

Shrek: Ben Adams

Fiona: Emma Braun

Donkey: Creighton Netten

Lord Farquaad: Brock Button

Dragon and Bluebird: Meridan Boyd

Gingy, Pied Piper, and Greeter: Shae Bernhardt

Pinocchio: Josh Gale

Captain and Knight: Mateo Angel

Mama Ogre: Lilly Prickett

Papa Ogre and Humpty Dumpty: Sawyer Nelson

King Harold, Papa Bear, and Dwarf: Brandon Zehr

Queen Lillian and Mama Bear: Kadence Wigant

Young Fiona: Claire Newell

Teen Fiona: Lilly Prickett

Big Bad Wolf: Tristan Drake

Wicked Witch: Brooklyn Fryar

Sugar Plum Fairy: Laynie Madden

Little Pig 1: Kaeden Shaver

Little Pig 2: Ava Haverstick

Little Pig 3: Camden Oliver

Peter Pan: Molly Champion

White Rabbit and Bishop: Luke Champion

Baby Bear: Hannah Lake

Puss in Boots: Leo Hayes

Thelonius: Austin Baumhover

Three Blind Mice: Brooklyn Fryar, Regan Bernhardt, Laynie Madden

Guards: Rhett Pleggenkuhle, John Braun, Ike Speltz

Duloc Citizens: Brooklyn Fryar, Eve Hyer, Jenna Streck, London Wille, Shae Bernhardt, Elyse Murphy, Danielle Jones, Regan Bernhardt, Shaelee Murphy, Eden Moore RATS: Eden Moore, Charli Harkins, Jenna Streck, Kaylie Golwitzer, Eve Hyer, Brooklyn Fryar, Hallie Levi, Lilly Prickett

Tech and backstage crew