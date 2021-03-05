Adel Police Report: Feb. 8-21
2-8-2021
Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Nile Kinnick Dr. S and Timberview Dr. Damages estimated at $8,000.
Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of S 5th St. and Greene St. Damages estimated at $6,000.
Theft: Officer responded to a scam report on Sunset Cr.
2-10-2021
Burglary: Officers responded to a burglary report in the 600 block of S. 12th St.
2-11-2021
Theft: Officers responded to a theft from vehicle report in the 800 block of Prairie St.
Theft: Officers took a scam report at the Adel Police Department.
2-12-2021
Theft: Officers took a theft report in the 400 block of S. 10th St.
2-14-2021
Trespass: Officers took a trespass report in the 300 block of N. 6th St.
2-15-2021
Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $3,500.
Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $3,500.
2-16-2021
Theft: Officer responded to a scam report in the 1500 block of Greene St.
Harassment: Officers took a report of harassment in the 1300 block of S. 7th St.
2-18-2021
Accident: A car vs. deer accident was reported in the 2300 block of N. 15th St. Damages estimated at $5,000.
Accident: A hit and run accident was reported in the 700 block of Cottage St. Damages estimated at $5,000.
Harassment: Officers responded to a report of harassment in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S.
Theft: Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2100 block of Greene St.
Arrest: A 42 year male, of Adel, was arrested in the 600 block of S. 12th St. and charged with violation of no contact order.
2-19-2021
Arrest: A 42 year male, of Adel, was arrested in the 2100 block of Greene St. and charged with probation violation and interference with official acts.
2-20-2021
Arrest: A 47 year female, of Adel, was arrested in the 600 block of S. 12th St. and charged with violation of no contact order and theft.
Criminal Mischief: Officers responded to a vandalism report in the 600 block of Main St.
2-21-2021
Theft: Officers took a vandalism report in the 600 block of Rapids St.
Theft: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1400 block of Greene St.