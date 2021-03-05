Adel Police Report: Feb. 8-21

Submitted by Adel Police Department

2-8-2021

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Nile Kinnick Dr. S and Timberview Dr. Damages estimated at $8,000.

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of S 5th St. and Greene St. Damages estimated at $6,000.

Theft: Officer responded to a scam report on Sunset Cr.

2-10-2021

Burglary: Officers responded to a burglary report in the 600 block of S. 12th St.

2-11-2021

Theft: Officers responded to a theft from vehicle report in the 800 block of Prairie St.

Theft: Officers took a scam report at the Adel Police Department.

2-12-2021

Theft: Officers took a theft report in the 400 block of S. 10th St.

2-14-2021

Trespass: Officers took a trespass report in the 300 block of N. 6th St.

2-15-2021

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $3,500.

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $3,500.

2-16-2021

Theft: Officer responded to a scam report in the 1500 block of Greene St.

Harassment: Officers took a report of harassment in the 1300 block of S. 7th St.

2-18-2021

Accident: A car vs. deer accident was reported in the 2300 block of N. 15th St. Damages estimated at $5,000.

Accident: A hit and run accident was reported in the 700 block of Cottage St. Damages estimated at $5,000.

Harassment: Officers responded to a report of harassment in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S.

Theft: Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2100 block of Greene St.

Arrest: A 42 year male, of Adel, was arrested in the 600 block of S. 12th St. and charged with violation of no contact order.

2-19-2021

Arrest: A 42 year male, of Adel, was arrested in the 2100 block of Greene St. and charged with probation violation and interference with official acts.

2-20-2021

Arrest: A 47 year female, of Adel, was arrested in the 600 block of S. 12th St. and charged with violation of no contact order and theft.

Criminal Mischief: Officers responded to a vandalism report in the 600 block of Main St.

2-21-2021

Theft: Officers took a vandalism report in the 600 block of Rapids St.

Theft: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1400 block of Greene St.