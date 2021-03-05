Dallas County Sheriff's Report: Feb. 22 - March 1

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 22

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Highway 169. The vehicle sustained approximately $4,000 in damage. It was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 23

A minor driver, of Adel, was driving south in the 35000 block of L Ave when they struck a deer. The driver suffered only minor injuries and declined medical treatment at that time. Damage was estimated at $5,000 and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

A 42 year old Ottumwa resident was arrested on a warrant for a violated conditions of pretrial release. The original charge was controlled substance violation.

A 22 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested for theft 2nd degree and two counts of driving while barred.

A 24 year old male Waukee resident was arrested for theft 1st degree.

Feb. 24

A 34 year old male Waukee resident was arrested for violation of no contact order, burglary 2nd degree and criminal mischief 3rd degree.

Feb. 25

A 40 year old male Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, and violations of pretrial release conditions.

A 35 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft 3rd degree.

A 38 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse assault 1st offense and contempt – violation of no contact order.

Feb. 26

A 34 year old male Adel resident was arrested for child endangerment and domestic abuse assault.

A 21 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was operating while under the influence – 1st offense.

Feb. 27

Driver one, of Perry, was traveling on Hwy 141 at H Ave, when she slowed to make a turn onto H Ave. Her vehicle was struck by driver two, of Dedham. The collision sent both vehicles into the ditch. Driver one was transported to the hospital for her injuries. Two passengers in vehicle two were complaining of minor injuries. Vehicle one received an estimated $15,000 damage. Vehicle two received an estimated $15,000 damage. Driver two was cited for failure to maintain control.

A 25 year old female Ames resident was arrested for being a fugitive from justice.

A 27 year old male Perry resident was arrested for operating while under the influence – 2nd offense.

A 24 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft 5th degree.

A 30 year old male Russell resident was arrested for criminal mischief 4th degree, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, harassment – 1st degree, and disarming a peace officer.

Feb. 28

A 22 year old male Van Meter resident was arrested for operating while under the influence - 1st offense.

A 28 year old male Minburn resident was arrested for operating while under the influence – 1st offense.

March 1

A 37 year old male Atlantic resident was arrested for failure to affix drug stamp and controlled substance violation.

A 20 year old male Windsor Heights resident was arrested on a warrant for obstruction of emergency communications.

An Omaha, Ne, driver was driving on I80 near the 106 mm when he hit a coyote in the road. Damage was estimated at $2,000 and no injuries were reported. The vehicle was able to drive away from the scene.

Driver one, of De Soto, was traveling on N Ave at 330th St when she was struck from behind by a minor driver. Damage to vehicle one was estimated at $5,000 and damage to the other vehicle was estimated at $3,000. There were no injuries reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. The minor driver was issued a citation for failure to stop in clear and assured distance.