Adel Police Report: Feb. 22-28
2-22-2021
Accident: A single vehicle accident was reported in the 29000 block of Old Portland Rd. Damages estimated at $1,000.
Theft: Officer took a scam report in the 700 block of Meadow Rd.
2-24-2021
Accident: A car vs deer accident was reported in the 24000 block of Highway 6. Damages estimated at $1,500.
Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 1700 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $11,000.
2-26-2021
Harassment: Officers took a report of harassment in the 100 block of S. 10th St.
Arrest: A 21 year male of Adel was arrested in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear, original charge of operating while intoxicated.
2-28-2021
Arrest: A 27 year female of Adel was arrested in the 1100 block of Greene St. and charged with public intoxication and inference with official acts.