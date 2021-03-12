Adel Police Report: Feb. 22-28

Submitted by Adel Police Department

2-22-2021

Accident: A single vehicle accident was reported in the 29000 block of Old Portland Rd. Damages estimated at $1,000.

Theft: Officer took a scam report in the 700 block of Meadow Rd.

2-24-2021

Accident: A car vs deer accident was reported in the 24000 block of Highway 6. Damages estimated at $1,500.

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 1700 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $11,000.

2-26-2021

Harassment: Officers took a report of harassment in the 100 block of S. 10th St.

Arrest: A 21 year male of Adel was arrested in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear, original charge of operating while intoxicated.

2-28-2021

Arrest: A 27 year female of Adel was arrested in the 1100 block of Greene St. and charged with public intoxication and inference with official acts.