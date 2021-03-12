Dallas County Sheriff's Report: March 2-9

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

March 2

A 31 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was violation of probation and theft 4th degree.

A 20 year old male Windsor Heights resident was arrested for contempt – violation of no contact order.

March 3

A 42 year old Iowa City resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was provide false identification information.

A 20 year old was arrested for violated probation terms. The original charge was possession of controlled substance 2nd offense

March 4

A 40 year old male Kalona resident was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief 3rd degree.

March 5

A 46 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A 31 year old male Lorimor resident was arrested at 1100 Greene St., De Soto for OWI and open container.

March 6

A 62 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear -original charge of contempt- refusal/failure to pay fine or costs.

A 23 year old male Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- violation of probation- original charge of burglary.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 25000 block of N Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

Driver one, of Perry, was traveling east on Highway 44 when another vehicle driven by driver two, of Waukee, traveling west on Highway 22 slowly turned south in front of driver one causing the accident. The two backseat passengers in vehicle one sustained minor injuries, both were transported to Methodist Main. Driver two was cited for failure to yield upon left turn and no valid driver’s license.

March 8

A 30 year old female Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for show cause hearing- original charge contempt- refusal /failure to pay fine or costs.

A 38 year old male Adel resident was arrested at this address for violation of a no contact/protective order.

A 28 year old Sauk Village, Ill., resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

March 9

A 22 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license under suspension.