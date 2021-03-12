De Soto Police Report: Feb. 7-28

Submitted by De Soto Police Department

2-7-21

Officers responded to a vehicle in the ditch. Driver was cited for fail to maintain control.

Male arrested for driving while barred.

2-12-21

Responded to a single vehicle accident on I-80 at the 112MM.

2-13-21

Kum & Go reported a female attempting to use a fake ID.

A resident reported a theft of packages. Packages were returned.

2-14-21

Casey’s reported a suspicious vehicle (U-Haul). Vehicle had been reported stolen out of California. California did not have warrants on the female. Female was cited and released for operation without owners’ consent and the vehicle was towed by U-Haul. Female and family were placed in local hotel due to hazardous temperatures.

2-17-21

Female arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

2-18-21

Male arrested for trespass, no insurance and no registration.

2-21-21

Female arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

2-25-21

Casey’s reported a female came in bloody and left with a male. Female was located in Des Moines and male was arrested by Des Moines Police for outstanding warrants. Warrant was requested and the male was served the warrant.

2-27-21

Kum & Go reported a female attempting to use a fake ID.

2-28-21

Kum & Go reported a male had went into the women’s rest room and had looked at a female in the stall and left. A warrant has been issued for the male.