Waukee City Council approves budget for Fiscal Year 2022

Contributed news from City of Waukee

WAUKEE — The Waukee City Council unanimously approved the City’s budget and Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for Fiscal Year 2022 during its regular meeting on Monday, March 15.

The budget is a reflection of the Waukee Mayor and City Council’s Vision and Priorities and serves as the major policymaking tool of the organization. The budget maintains the existing property tax levy at $13.30 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The City’s portion accounts for approximately 37 percent of Waukee property owners’ consolidated levy rate.

“The City continues to invest in infrastructure, public safety, and enrichment amenities and programs,” said Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke. “Delivering on the promise of a good quality of life in Waukee remains the focus of our strategic planning and budgeting processes. We’re pleased to be able to do that without increases to the property tax rate, and we are eager to move the community forward in this new year.”

The budget for the City of Waukee is comprised of basic operating expenditures totaling approximately $16.3 million, business/proprietary expenses of $28.7 million, debt service expenditures of $14.5 million, capital improvement expenditures of $45.1 million and $17.6 million in other expenses, with all totaling $122.2 million.

Highlights of the $45.1 million Capital Improvement Plan include:

The second round of street construction near the future Northwest High School and Triumph Park, which features the ongoing widening of NW 10th Street, continued construction of NW Sunrise Drive and construction of NW 2nd Street.

Warrior Lane improvements, transitioning the five-way stop intersection to a four-leg roundabout to improve traffic flow and safety.

Widening SE Ashworth Road at Grand Prairie Parkway and adding new traffic signals.

Adding turn lanes and traffic signals at the Ashworth Road and Ute Avenue intersection.

Two Douglas Parkway extensions: two lanes from NE Badger Lane to N. Warrior Lane and two lanes from NW 2nd Street to NW 10th Street.

Continued construction of Triumph Park, the City’s 66-acre regional park and sports complex.

The City of Waukee currently has 120 full-time staff positions. The FY 2022 staffing plan includes the addition of three new full-time public safety positions, one full-time Building Inspector, one full-time Traffic Signal Technician, one full-time IT Help Desk position and more. Public safety improvements and efficiency of City services are of high importance to the Waukee Mayor and City Council.

The City Council also approved the annual utility rate adjustments. The water rate will increase by 2.75 percent, and the irrigation rate will increase by $1 to $2 on top of the domestic water rate. Sewer utility rates will increase by 1 percent. Stormwater utility and natural gas rates will stay the same. The City is also decreasing to the monthly solid waste charge by $0.50. Beginning July 1, 2021, there will be a $1.22 (1.01 percent) monthly billing increase for the average Waukee household. This minimal increase will help keep up with increased operation and system costs.

Both the proposed budget and the Capital Improvement Plan are reviewed extensively each year by the Waukee City Council in open work sessions.