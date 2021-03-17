Dallas Center, Van Meter receive grants through MidAmerican's 'Trees Please!' program

Contributed news from MidAmerican Energy

DES MOINES – MidAmerican Energy is awarding more than $100,000 to dozens of Iowa communities in the company’s annual effort to promote community-wide tree planting.

Fifty-four communities and organizations will receive a total of $108,000 in grants through MidAmerican's "Trees Please!" program. The program promotes energy efficiency in publicly owned buildings, schools and community spaces by providing windbreaks and shade, while also beautifying those areas.

This year’s awards include a $15,000 grant to the city of Cedar Rapids, which is triple the amount MidAmerican awarded last year. The city estimates that the August derecho destroyed more than two-thirds of its tree canopy. “This is a devastating loss for the community,” the city wrote in its grant application.

“The derecho destroyed a significant number of trees, which reminds us of how much we value them,” Tina Yoder, MidAmerican director of energy efficiency said. “It’s important we invest in replacing them to support our environmental sustainability. Beyond the character that trees add to communities, they can also help our customers save energy when they’re the right kind of tree planted in the right place.”

Since 1998, MidAmerican has awarded more than $4.3 million in funding for trees.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, carefully placed trees can save up to 25% of a typical home’s energy use. Strategically placed trees can provide cooling shade in the summer and block cold winds in the winter.

