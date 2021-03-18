DCG's Alex Thomas receives 2021 Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award

Contributed news from Iowa Bankers Association

JOHNSTON — Four Iowa high school seniors received a 2021 Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award during the Iowa High School Boys’ State Basketball Tournament on Friday, March in Des Moines. One student from each class received a $1,000 scholarship from the IBA to the college of his choice.

Scholarship recipients included:

Class 1A: Porter Fuegen, Easton Valley High School, Preston

Class 2A: Tyson Boer, Western Christian High School, Hull

Class 3A: Alex Thomas, Dallas Center-Grimes High School, Dallas Center

Class 4A: Tanner Kenin, Johnston High School, Johnston

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic performance, athletic participation, leadership skills and community involvement.

“We’re proud to support the Iowa High School Athletic Association and recognize these student-athletes with this scholarship award. They’re deserving not only because of how they excel on the court, but also for their classroom achievements and community leadership,” said Tara Deering-Hansen, the IBA’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Iowa bankers strive to help Iowans reach their financials goals. We hope that with this scholarship the winners are better able to fund their higher education, so they can learn new skills and continue serving their Iowa communities.”

For more than three decades, the IBA has sponsored the Student Athlete Achievement Awards in partnership with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The program includes awards to student-athletes in football, basketball and wrestling. The IBA has awarded nearly $280,000 in scholarships since the program began.