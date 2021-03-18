Waukee's Lindsey Kelderman receives Student Athlete Achievement Award from Iowa Bankers Association

Contributed news from Iowa Bankers Association

JOHNSTON — Five Iowa high school seniors received a 2021 Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award during the Iowa High School Girls Basketball State Tournament on March 5-6 in Des Moines. One student from each class was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the IBA to the college of her choice.

Scholarship recipients included:

Class 1A: Ellie Lago, Newell-Fonda High School, Newell

Class 2A: Alexis Shike, Nodaway Valley High School, Greenfield

Class 3A: Bailey Shafer, Waukon High School, Waukon

Class 4A: Emma Hughes, Glenwood High School, Glenwood

Class 5A: Lindsey Kelderman, Waukee High School, Waukee

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic performance, athletic participation, leadership skills and community involvement.

“We’re proud to support the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and to recognize these student-athletes with this scholarship award. They’re deserving not only because of how they excel on the court, but also for their classroom achievements and community leadership,” said Tara Deering-Hansen, the IBA’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Iowa bankers strive to help Iowans reach their financials goals. We hope that with this scholarship the winners are better able to fund their higher education, so they can learn new skills and continue serving their Iowa communities.”

For more than three decades, the IBA has sponsored the Student Athlete Achievement Awards in partnership with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The program includes awards to student-athletes in football, basketball and wrestling. The IBA has awarded $275,000 in scholarships since the program began.