Dallas County Sheriff's Report: March 9-15

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

March 9

A 21 year old Sioux City resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A 39 year old Perry resident was arrested on a warrants for failure to appear- original charge of possession of a controlled substance and operating vehicle without owner’s consent.

A 40 year old Perry resident was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear- original charges of driving while license suspended.

A 52 year old West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for parole violation.

A 38 year old Redfield resident was arrested at Omaha St., and Clark St., Redfield for operate without interlock, driving while license denied or revoked, interference with official acts, failure to maintain control, driving while license under suspension, leave scene of accident-fail to provide aid or information and fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way.

March 10

A 42 year old Redfield resident was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse assault and criminal mischief.

A 26 year old Altoona resident was arrested for driving while barred. He was also cited for operation without registration card or plate and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

March 11

A 20 year old Perry resident was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear. The original charges were reckless driving, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked and failure to maintain control.

A 27 year old West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation terms. The original charge was unauthorized use of credit card, theft 4th degree and theft 5th degree.

A 33 year old West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 45 year old Stuart resident was arrested on a warrant for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

March 12

A 31 year old Dallas Center resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

A Linden driver was driving in the 24500 block of Amarillo Ave, when she hit a cow. There were no injuries reported and the car sustained an estimated $10,000 damage. It was privately towed from the scene.

March 13

A 45 year old Woodward resident was arrested for driving while barred.

March 14

A 28 year old West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for two counts of possession of controlled substance.

March 15

A 36 year old Altoona resident was arrested on a warrant for child endangerment.

A Lexington, Ne, driver was on Interstate 80 when he lost control, due to icy conditions and slid into the cable barrier. There were no injuries report and damage was estimated at $8,000. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

A 28 year old Des Moines resident was arrested for operating while under the influence 2nd offense.

A 26 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft 1st degree.