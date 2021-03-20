Gerry Bauman installed in DAR

Contributed news from Jean Marie Cardinell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution

Gerry Bullington Bauman, of Adel, was installed into the Jean Marie Cardinell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on March 6.

Gerry’s Patriot was Robert Bullington who was born in Henrico County, Virginia on or about 1740 and died at Sandy River, Pittsylvania County, Virginia in 1822. Robert Bullington is a verified patriot of the American Revolution and served in the capacity of 1st and 2nd Lieutenant, under Captain Charles Oakes, out of Sandy River, Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He married Elizabeth Crenshaw. They had a son named John and seven generations later, Gerry Lee Bullington was born in Iowa. Gerry applied for admission to the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and was approved.

The DAR is a non-profit, non-political service organization. Its mission is patriotism, historic preservation, and education. Women 18 years and older with direct lineage to a verified American Revolution patriot are eligible to join. Information about the national organization can be found at: www.dar.org. Information about joining the DAR can be found at: http://www.isdar.org/chapters/jeanmariecardinell