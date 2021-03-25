Around the County Events

Staff Report

Community Fish Fry

5-7 p.m. Friday, March 26 at St. Johns Church Adel, 24043 302nd Pl.

The Knights of Columbus will host a drive-thru fish fry on Friday, March 26. Everyone is welcome to the community fish fry and should enter through the far East driveway. Follow the signs and pull up to donation/serving table where the meals will be delivered to your vehicle. The menu includes hand battered fish, grilled cheese sandwich, fries and coleslaw with tarter sauce on the side. A free-will offering will be taken, with a portion of the proceeds going to offset the cost for St. John's youth attending NYC in November.

Easter Egg Giveaway at Adel Acres

10 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at Adel Acres, 1919 Greene St. in Adel.

The Easter Egg Giveaway at Adel Acres is an outdoor Easter event with a fun spin. Come dressed up as your favorite character or in costume! The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 27. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the event will be shifted to 2 p.m. on March 28. Families will be invited to visit Adel Acres and circle the outside perimeter to collect eggs from socially distanced tables. Volunteers will all be masked and participants also need to have masks on. Residents will be invited to spectate from the inside, looking through their windows. Be sure to wave and mouth “Hello!”

Easter Drive-Thru with De Soto Police and Fire Department

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Intermediate School in De Soto.

Please come join the De Soto Police and Fire Departments from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Intermediate School in De Soto. The Easter Bunny and Marshall will be on hand for a fun drive-thru event. If it is raining that day the event will be held at the fire station similar to last year.

Easter Bunny in Adel

3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 28 at the gazebo at Kinnick-Feller Park, Adel.

Come see the Easter Bunny and get a picture taken through an event hosted by the Adel Kiwanis. The Easter Bunny will be at the gazebo at Kinnick-Feller Park from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. This will be an outdoor event. Pull around the circle from the north. Please wait in your car until it is your family’s turn. This is a free-will event, with donations going to the children in the ADM community. Photos will be free and available for download by Heather Schroeder.

Waukee Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 3 at Centennial Park, Waukee.

The Waukee Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at Centennial Park. In an effort to distance participants and limit attendance size in the wake of COVID-19, there will be several egg and candy hunting locations within the park, and advance registration is required. Online registration opened on March 22 to Waukee residents only, who are ages 0-10, at https://waukee.activityreg.com/clientpage_t2.wcs. Registration will close on March 31 at 5 p.m. or sooner if spots are full. Masks are required to be worn by all Easter Egg Hunt attendees ages 3 and up. The Waukee Parks & Recreation Department will email a park map and further instructions to registered participants on April 1.

Egg My House

Sunday, April 4 in Van Meter.

Let the Van Meter Library "Egg" your house! Your children will wake up Easter morning, April 4, to eggs filled with candy in the front yard. Register by April 1 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q7N7NHL. All proceeds will go toward the new Van Meter Library & Community Center.

Adel Kiwanis Easter Egg Fundraiser

Saturday, April 3 in Adel.

The Adel Kiwanis will “egg” your front yard with candy-filled eggs the Saturday night before Easter, April 3, so you can have your own personal hunt on Easter morning. Adel addresses (city or rural) only at this time. Please contain any pets. In case of inclement weather, a package of filled eggs will be delivered to your door for an indoor hunt. Find more information, including how to register, at https://adelkiwanis.org/2021/03/2021-easter-egg-fundraiser/.

Relay for Life of Dallas County Easter Fundraiser

Support the Relay for Life of Dallas County this Easter. Order your candy filled plastic eggs to be delivered to your yard and ready for Easter morning fun. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society-Relay for Life of Dallas County. Find forms and more information at https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10225917793877280&id=1407153210. The deadline to purchase Easter eggs is Monday, March 29. For more information, contact Tracy/Gary Iles @gtmkiles@q.com or 515-360-468.

Woodward Friends & Neighbors Easter Fundraiser

Woodward Friends & Neighbors are excited to bring the Easter Bunny to town. Have us “Egg Your House” and then schedule a visit from our Easter Bunny. This will be a great opportunity for the children to catch the Easter Bunny in action hiding their eggs. You can also capture a picture of the Easter Bunny at your house. Make this Easter one to remember while supporting your local town’s annual celebration. Contact Rocky at 515-298-2671 to schedule your visit from the Easter Bunny. Cash, check or electronic payments can be made via PayPal.Me/Friendandneighbors or Venmo @Woodwardfnn. Checks can be mailed to Woodward Friends & Neighbors, PO Box 185, Woodward IA 50276.