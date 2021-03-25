Dallas Center man wins $30,000 lottery prize

Iowa Lottery

CLIVE — A Dallas Center man who spotted his father’s favorite scratch game bought a ticket and won a $30,000 prize.

Kyle Rose, 22, won the prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Star, 1704 Broad St. in Story City.

“It’s my dad’s favorite,” he told officials on Wednesday as he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “He’s always telling me he’s going to get that $300,000 (top prize), so I figured I’d try it.”

Rose didn’t win a top prize, but he did reach the game’s second prize level. It was the 14th of 42 prizes of $30,000 to be awarded in the game.

He scratched the ticket in front of his roommate when he got home, and quickly checked it with the Iowa Lottery mobile app to verify his big win.

“We couldn’t believe it,” he said. “We had to scratch it and check it on the app just to make sure we knew what we were seeing.”

Rose called his parents with the news, and they were just as surprised as he was.

“They did not believe me,” he said. “They asked me if it’s one of those fake scratchers and my buddy’s playing a prank on me.”

Rose said he plans to save part of his winnings and use some to pay off college debt.

Win Big is a $30 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $300,000, 42 prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.38. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.