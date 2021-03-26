Adel Police Report: March 1-14

Submitted by Adel Police Department

03-01-2021

Accident: A two-vehicle accident was reported in the 1400 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages estimated at $13,000.

03-04-2021

Harassment: Officer responded to a report of harassment in the 600 block of S. 12th Street.

Theft: Officer took a scam report in the 100 block of S. 10th Street.

Accident: A two-vehicle accident was reported in the 24000 block of Old Portland Road. Damages estimated at $10,000.

Arrest: A 21-year-old of Adel was arrested in the 28000 block of Thin Blue Line Lane on Dallas County warrants for failure to appear.

3-05-2021

Accident: A vehicle vs. deer accident was reported in the 24000 block of Highway 6. Damages estimated at $3,000.

03-06-2021

Criminal Mischief: Officers took a vandalism report in the 24000 block of Nantucket Road.

03-07-2021

Arrest: A 26-year-old of Adel was arrested in the 1000 block of Greene Street on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear.

03-08-2021

Theft: Officers took a report of identity theft in the 1900 block of Southbridge Drive.

Accident: A two-vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages estimated at $2,500.

03-09-2021

Accident: A two-vehicle accident was reported in the 300 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages estimated at $1,010.

03-11-21

Arrest: A 62-year-old of Adel was arrested in the 200 block of N. Ninth St. was arrested for driving while license suspended and operation without interlock device.

03-12-2021

Burglary: Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1600 block of Southbridge Drive.