Dallas County Sheriff's Report: March 17-22

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

March 17

A 49-year-old Scranton resident was arrested for two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 28-year-old Van Meter resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 39-year-old Adel resident was arrested for operating while under the influence, first offense.

March 18

A 46-year-old Woodward resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug. She was also cited for driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.

A 35-year-old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation terms.

Driver one, of Perry, was driving south on Second Street in Perry at Lucinda Street. He stopped at the intersection and proceeded through, when he was struck by driver two, of Perry. There were no injuries reported. Driver two’s vehicle sustained approximately $250 damage, and driver one’s vehicle sustained an estimated $2,500 damage. Driver two was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

A 31-year-old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation terms.

March 19

A 31-year-old Thompson Station, Tennessee, resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and arrest without warrant. He was also cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to give continuous turn signal, speeding and no valid driver’s license.

A 41-year-old Madrid resident was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while barred.

A 37-year-old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

March 20

A 19-year-old West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of a controlled substance.

A 44-year-old Clive resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.

A 43-year-old Ogden resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was two counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license denied or revoked.

A 35-year-old West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.

A 35-year-old was arrested on a warrant for second-degree fraudulent practice.

March 22

A driver, of Perry, was driving eastbound on 190th Street when a semi crossed into her lane, causing her to swerve. She went onto the shoulder and when she returned to the roadway, lost traction and entered the north ditch. The semi did not stop. The two occupants of the vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries but were not transported. Damage was estimated at $3,000.

Driver one, of Dexter, was driving westbound on I80 at the 107-mile marker when he struck the rear of another vehicle in front of him. Driver two, of Earlham, stopped after being struck. Driver two’s vehicle sustained approximately $5,000 in damage, and driver one’s vehicle sustained approximately $4,000 worth of damage. There were no injuries reported by either party.

A 49-year-old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for third-degree theft.

