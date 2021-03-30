LifeServe Blood Center to hold blood drives

Submitted by LifeServe Blood Center

DALLAS COUNTY — LifeServe Blood Center will offer three upcoming community blood drives.

Blood drives will be held from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 6 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 900 Warrior Lane, Waukee; 3 to 6:30 p.m. April 12 at Zion Lutheran Church, 309 Marshall St., Dexter; and 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 12 at Lincoln Savings Bank, 312 Nile Kinnick Drive S, Adel.

LifeServe will enforce several precautionary measures to help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during the COVID-19 pandemic: appointments are required, and donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood; blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments, as only donors with temperatures under 99.5 degrees will be allowed to donate; and blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment, and donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

Schedule a blood donation appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.