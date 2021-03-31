Waukee Community Schools Foundation to hold virtual fundraiser

Contributed news from Waukee Community Schools Foundation

WAUKEE — The Waukee Community Schools Foundation will present its first virtual community fundraiser at 7 p.m. April 17.

“The Power of We” is presented by GreenState Credit Union. This livestream presentation will highlight the power of Waukee Community Schools students, teachers, district professionals, families and community members. The 30-minute film is a tribute to the last 12 months.

Waukee school district families and community members may register now at thepowerofwe.givesmart.com for complimentary access to the livestream and the option to purchase a Quaranteam Watch Party package, information about sponsorship opportunities and access to our silent auction items. This virtual community fundraiser is in place of the foundation’s annual auction.

“We are disappointed we are not able to bring people together to celebrate as a community, but we have worked hard to find a meaningful way to stay connected with all of you and stay committed to the work of the foundation,” said WCSF Executive Director Adrianne Towe. “Plus, by going virtual, there is room for everyone!”

The foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) supporting the students, teachers, administrators, and families within the Waukee School District.