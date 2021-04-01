Easter egg hunts set across Dallas County

Staff Report

Dallas Center Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 3 at Heritage Park.

The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3 at Heritage Park. The event will feature an egg hunt, visits with the Easter Bunny, hot chocolate and fun family games. The committee notes that the health and safety of the community is still its priority and masks will continue to be required.

De Soto Public Library Easter Egg Hunt

April 1-3 outside De Soto Public Library.

Want something fun to do in the spring sunshine with your kids? Stop by the library April 1-3 and look around outside to see if you can count the hidden eggs (leave the eggs where they are!) before coming inside for a prize. One group at a time.

Granger Easter Egg Hunt

2 p.m. Saturday, April 3 at Granger Parks and Recreation Field.

Granger Parks and Recreation and Stone Bridge Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 at the Granger Parks and Recreation Field. The event will feature thousands of eggs with candy for kids 0-11 to grab. If it rains, the event will be moved to the elementary school gym and masks will be required.

Minburn Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 3 at Rogers Park.

The Minburn Public Library will host the Community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3 at Rogers Park. Age groups will be divided. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be encouraged. The hunt may include a visit from a special Easter friend.

Redfield Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 3 at Redfield City Park.

Redfield's Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3 at Redfield City Park. The park will be divided into different age groups.

Van Meter Parks and Recreation Golden Egg Hunt

There will not be an Easter egg hunt in Johnston Park this year. Instead, Van Meter Park Board Members will hide 12 golden eggs throughout town from April 1 until the final egg is found. There will be prizes awarded for each egg, with a limit of one per person and per family. Follow the Parks and Rec Facebook page for updates. Prizes may be collected at EBank, Van Meter location.

Woodward Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 3 at Woodward Public Library.

The Woodward Lions Club and Woodward Library are hosting the Woodward Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3 at the Woodward Public Library. The hunt is for kids ages 2-5. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.