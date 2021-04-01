Walnut St. Flowers gets set to open in Dallas Center

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

Those looking for fresh flowers will soon have a new spot to visit in Dallas Center as Walnut St. Flowers gets set to open at 1400 Walnut St. A grand opening is planned for Monday, April 5.

“I have always loved to grow things,” owner Kati Meyers said. “My mom was an avid gardener and I spent many summers helping her tend to her gardens and flower beds.”

Meyers, originally of Adel, plans to transfer that knowledge to a limited-service floral shop. While Meyers is limited with space and employees, she can still cater to most, if not all, of her customer’s floral needs.

Walnut St. Flowers will offer a wide variety of fresh cut flowers, house plants, wrapped bouquets, custom designed arrangements, boutonnieres, corsages, flower crowns and floral hair combs, holiday centerpieces, table runners, wreaths, sympathy, wedding, special events and everyday floral arrangements.

“I am quite knowledgeable on plants and plant care, but I specialize in floral design,” Meyers said. “I love the timeless feel of a monochromatic design, but give me all the moody jewel tones or soft neutrals. Autumn is my favorite time of the year, so I love that color palette as well.”

She usually finds her creativity by asking her customers their preferences on color or flowers. She doesn’t really have a specific routine or creative process, but she always listens to music when creating her arrangements.

Her favorite flowers are sunflowers, delphinium, ranunculus and garden roses while her favorite plants include ferns, pothos, philodendron and hoyas.

“One flower that I don’t feel gets enough attention, is the protea,” Meyers said.

“There are a few different varieties and they bring a very unique texture to an arrangement.”

With proper care, Meyers feels floral arrangements should be able to last two to three weeks, depending on several factors:

Make sure to keep the water level where all stems are submerged.

Have the least amount of foliage in the water as possible.

Change the water once a week and trim ¼ inch off the stems. Then add in a flower food packet.

If flowers are in foam, add water daily.

Keep arrangements out of direct sunlight and away from extreme temperatures.

“I love the peace and tranquility that they [flower arrangements] bring into the home,” Meyers said. “Plants and flowers are scientifically known to stabilize the mood and reduce the likelihood of stress related depression. Flowers just generate happiness.”

Meyers shared that people generally buy flowers for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and to show support or sympathy. She feels cards, balloons, candles and jewelry are typically good gifts to send with flowers. She loves to design care packages, candy bouquets, as well as bath and body care packages.

“One of the most meaningful times you can purchase flowers, is to show your appreciation on any given day of the week. ‘Just because’ flowers are the best!” Meyers said.

To order flowers, call (515) 992-3266 or message Meyers at Walnut St. Flowers on Facebook Messenger. She will deliver to most places in Dallas County and parts of Polk County. Same-day deliveries are possible, unless some special-order flowers are needed.

Meyers is looking forward to opening another business on Walnut Street.

“I am hoping to bring more people and interest to our small, quaint town and our store fronts,” she said. “Dallas Center has so much potential and I am excited to be a part of our growing business district.”