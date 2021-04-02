Adel Police Report: March 15-19

Submitted by Adel Police Department

03-15-2021 

Theft: Officer responded to a scam report in the 500 block of Ridgeline Drive. 

03-16-2021  

Criminal Mischief: Officers responded to a vandalism report in the 1400 block of Greene Street.  

03-17-2021  

Theft: Officer responded to an attempted theft report in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Drive N. 

03-19-2021 

Arrest: An 18-year-old Ankeny resident was arrested in the 400 block of South Seventh Street in Adel for possession of controlled substance and possession of alcohol under age. 

Arrest: A 34-year-old Adel resident was arrested in the 500 block of Greene Street on a Dallas County warrant for fraudulent practices.