Adel Police Report: March 15-19

Submitted by Adel Police Department

03-15-2021

Theft: Officer responded to a scam report in the 500 block of Ridgeline Drive.

03-16-2021

Criminal Mischief: Officers responded to a vandalism report in the 1400 block of Greene Street.

03-17-2021

Theft: Officer responded to an attempted theft report in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Drive N.

03-19-2021

Arrest: An 18-year-old Ankeny resident was arrested in the 400 block of South Seventh Street in Adel for possession of controlled substance and possession of alcohol under age.

Arrest: A 34-year-old Adel resident was arrested in the 500 block of Greene Street on a Dallas County warrant for fraudulent practices.